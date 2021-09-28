Speculations rife on Andhra Pradesh Cabinet rejig

Amaravati: With speculations rife about possible reshuffle of State Cabinet, lobbying for a berth in the Cabinet has intensified. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy soon after becoming the CM said the tenure of ministers would be only two and half years and after that he would go in for total reshuffle.

Those who are in the race have even started taking to social media over who all stand a chance. The statement of Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy a few days back saying that a new Cabinet would soon be formed triggered the lobbying further. It is said that the reshuffle may take place soon after Dasara or at the most by December.

Sources say that Jagan would soon hold a meeting with his party MPs to discuss the new Cabinet and take their opinion. The Chief Minister wants to have an effective Cabinet that could lead the party to victory in the next elections.

The Chief Minister has already received intelligence reports that the credentials of probable candidates, their efforts to strengthen the party at grassroots level and their popularity among the people in their constituencies. Some of the senior party leaders who have been with the party since beginning and could not find a place in the Cabinet last time feel that priority would be given to them. Some opine that Jagan may retain a few of present senior ministers. Those who would be dropped will be entrusted with different responsibilities so that the party could win the next general elections easily.

It is also being said that a few from the weaker sections may get important portfolios as the party believes in social justice, a party leader said. This would also help gaining greater support of the voters belonging to those communities.