Speed up approvals for industrial units: Collector

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu instructed the officials to speed up approvals for industrial units in the district. Addressing the District Industries Export Promotion Committee meeting held at the Collector's camp office on Monday, the Collector directed the concerned officials to take necessary steps for promoting industries by granting all permissions on time. Officials should see that the units sanctioned under the PMEGP were grounded within the stipulated time frame as per the target and asked them to focus on the development of industrial clusters as they provide employment to thousands of unemployed youth and improve the economic growth of district. Industries department officials and bank officials should pay special attention to encourage new entrepreneurs, especially SC and ST entrepreneurs and priority should be given to infrastructure facilities in the lands allotted to industries.

He also suggested them to take steps for releasing subsidies granted by the government. To encourage SC/ST entrepreneurs, a subsidy of Rs 2.85 crore has been provided for 45 units under investment subsidy in the district, he said.

The committee has also approved the release of Rs 1.05 lakh for 2 units under interest subsidy. He said the government has issued orders to take adequate safety measures to provide protection to workers in all industries in the state.

The collector stated that field level inspections should be conducted and a report should be submitted on the parameters to be taken for the safety of equipment, environment and workers in the industries. As per the government order, 75 percent of the jobs in industries should be given to local youth and the officials of concerned departments should pay special attention.

Maruthi Prasad, General Manager, District Industries Centre, presented the committee report stating that a total of 1,041 applications were received on the single desk portal in 2022-23, out of which 999 applications were approved, 22 applications were rejected due to various technical reasons and 20 applications were pending. The Central government has targeted 278 units under the PMEGP scheme and 217 units have been grounded, he explained.