Speed up CC camera installation for CCC: commissioner

Tirupati: Smart City MD and Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya directed officials to complete the installation of CC cameras fast.

This is a part of setting up the Integrated Command and Control Centre with modern technology in the city.

Commissioner Mourya held a review meeting with the engineering department officials and contract company representatives here on Tuesday. She said this centre will benefit the public. She asked about the delay of work, officials must work together and speed up, she directed.

Additional Commissioner Sarada Devi, Smart City GM Chandramouli, Superintending Engineer Syam Sundar, EE Ravi, DE Raju, NEC company GMs Anurag Saxena, Satish Kumar were present.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya holding a meeting with officials in Tirupati on Tuesday