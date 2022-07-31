  • Menu
Speed up construction of master plan roads: Mayor Dr R Sirisha

Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali holds a review with municipal officials at municipal office in Tirupati on Saturday.
Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali holds a review with municipal officials at municipal office in Tirupati on Saturday.

Highlights

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali directed the civic officials to speed up the construction of master plan roads in the city for the convenience of public.

Holding a review with officials of various departments of MCT at municipal office on Saturday, the Mayor and Commissioner said that top priority would be given for completion of master plan roads to improve connectivity for main places in the city.

They also wanted the engineering staff to give priority for resolving the problems received in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam programme and directed them to fill the potholes in the city.

Superintendent Engineer Tirumalika Mohan, Municipal Secretary Rahika Reddy, Municipal Engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatrami Reddy, Health Officer ER Harikrishna and Revenue Officer Sethu Madhav were present.

