Speed up development works: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy to babus

Kurnool: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has instructed the officials of Municipal Corporation to speed up the development works taken up under the Corporation limits. Conducting a review meeting with the officials concerned at the state guest house here on Tuesday, Buggana said that the government has sanctioned Rs 82 crore for laying closed pipeline to supply water from Sunkesula reservoir to summer storage tank.

Earlier, water was used to supplied through an open canal system which was resulting in huge losses during summer. With the closed pipeline system, there would be no wastage of water, he pointed out. A water treatment plant was sanctioned to Panyam constituency under 15th pay commission, said Buggana.

He further said that a sewage treatment plant was also sanctioned to Kurnool with a cost of Rs 79.78 crore. He directed the officials to invite tenders and start the works at the earliest so that the sewage water would not mix in Tungabhadra River. The officials were also told to speed up the tender process to the works sanctioned at a cost of Rs 9.8 crore to be taken up from Kid's world to the Collectorate.

Buggana ordered the officials to talk to the concerned contractor to take up the incomplete bridge construction works on Hundri river which connects the Old Town and Joharapuram village. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was immediately sanctioning whatever is asked for the development of Kurnool. During Tungabhadra Pushkaralu, roads have been laid with a cost of Rs 25 crore. If any roads were left unattended, he ordered the officials of Roads and Buildings to complete them on war footing basis.

Adding, the Finance Minister said that to prepare a stringent plan for setting up of Nagara Vanam Park, boating and restaurants that have been planned in 96 acres at Venkanna Bavi located on the outskirts of Kurnool town. After the YSRCP government came to power, 8,000 acres was acquired for Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Airport. One of the best Silver Jubilee Colleges and Cluster University would be started near Jagannatha Gattu and was also waiting for permission to start National Law University, said Buggana.

District Collector P Koteshwara Rao, MPs of Kurnool and Nandyal, Sanjeev Kumar, Pocha Bhramananda Reddy, MLAs of Panyam, Kurnool, Kodumur, Katasai Rambupal Reddy, Hafeez Khan, Dr J Sudhakar, Mayor BY Ramaiah, Commissioner D K Balaji and other department officials were present in the review meeting.