Speed up digital libraries: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the first phase work of the digital libraries by June-end.

During a review on the energy sector and digital libraries project held at the camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that digital libraries would enable work from home. The libraries should have all the infrastructure needed, including desktop console, internet connection, furniture and other amenities, he said.

Those works that remain uncompleted in the first phase should be covered in the second phase; he said adding that all works in setting up the digital libraries should be expedited. The officials told the Chief Minister about the work in progress on digital libraries. In Phase-I, the aim is to set up digital libraries in 4,530 villages. The net connectivity for the digital libraries would be completed by February 2022, they said.

The Chief Minister is particular that the digital libraries be completed on time so that the high-speed internet concept spreads to even remote villages.

He said digital libraries at villages should be useful to graduate students along with primary and secondary education and added that study material related to common entrance tests should be available in them. The internet spread would also benefit all those who 'Work from Home' nowadays, he had said earlier.

He asked the officials concerned to take measures to provide uninterrupted internet facilities to village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Minister for energy and science and technology Balineni Srinivas Reddy, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, panchayat raj and rural development chief secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, energy secretary N Srikant, APGenco MD B Sridhar, finance secretary SS Rawat, APTS MD M Nandakishore, APSFL MD Madhusudhan Reddy, village and ward secretariats department director SS Mohan and other officials were present at the meeting.