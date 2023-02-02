Speed up houses construction in Jagananna colonies: Dr J Aruna

Chittoor: Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna has instructed the officials to complete the construction of houses taken up under the Jagananna Housing Colonies in the city speedily.

All the houses should come up in full shape on or before March 15 and no relaxation would be allowed under any circumstances, she stated.

The Commissioner visited the houses in Tenebanda and Doddipalli and reviewed the progress of houses.

She also interacted with the beneficiaries and collected feedback from them. She reiterated that the government has decided to conduct massive Gruha Pravesams by March 15 and directed the ward secretaries to achieve the set targets by March 15.

Health Officer Ramesh and Sanitary Inspector Chinnaiah were present.