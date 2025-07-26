Speed up identification of ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’, officials told

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district):District Collector T S Chetan has instructed officials to accelerate the identification of Bangaru families and mentors, and ensure swift documentation and online registration.

Speaking via video-conference from the local Collectorate on Friday, the Collector reviewed progress on P4-related activities, including adoption of Bangaru families, mentor selection and registration, gram sabhas, delivery of government welfare schemes, and public feedback.

Addressing RDOs, constituency and mandal special officers, MPDOs, and tahsildars, the Collector emphasised that field-level identification and adoption of Bangaru families, as well as mentor appointments, must be completed promptly and registered online without delay.

He also stressed the importance of organising gram sabhas in coordination with all departments to gather positive public feedback.

Collector Chetan directed that documentation from field offices be uploaded without delay and instructed officials to ensure that pension distribution on August 1st proceeds smoothly, despite any staff transfers in village secretariats.

Weekly inspections of hostel facilities were also mandated to check drinking water supply, pipe repairs, and other necessities. Any issues found during inspections must be resolved immediately.

To prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, hostel students should be provided with boiled and cooled drinking water, he said.

MPDOs were told to promptly verify and process applications submitted under the ‘Thalliki Vandhanam’ scheme. The eKYC process must also be completed swiftly, with no room for errors in migration records.

The Collector stressed that public services being implemented under government flagship programmes should receive positive responses from the people, and steps must be taken to achieve that.

Among the officials who participated in the video-conference were CPO Vijay Kumar, DRDA PD Narasayya, SDCs Suryanarayana Reddy and Ramasubbayya, DD of Social Welfare Shiv Ranga Prasad, RWS SE, SSA PO Jayaraju, Deputy CEO of ZP and others.