Speed up Nadu-Nedu works, JC tells officials

Kadapa (YSR District): Joint Collector CM Saikanth Varma has directed the officials to speed up the works taken up under Manabadi Nadu-Nedu in the district. Holding a review with officials over the second phase of Manabadi Nadu-Nedu works here on Friday, he said that the government has sanctioned Rs 288 crore for renovation of 998 schools and 9 junior colleges in the second phase.

As per the guidelines of government, all schools and colleges taken up under Nadu-Nedu programme would be provided all basic amenities. He said that government has released Rs 56.08 crore from revolving fund for the district apart from Rs 51.87 crore amount for the same.

Samagra Sikha Abhiyan (SSA) PD A Prabhakar Reddy said that bills related to expenditure, procurement materials and electrical materials should be uploaded through online procedure. District Education Officer (DEO) C Deva Raju, Panchayat Superintendent SE Srinivasulu Reddy and Rural Water Scheme (RWS) SE Veerananna were present.