Speed up pending works, officials instructed

Anantapur: District In-charge Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma has directed officials to expedite and complete all pending works under the Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) limits without delay.

On Thursday morning, the Collector held a review meeting at his camp office alongside AHUDA Chairman T C Varun to assess the progress and performance of AHUDA-related projects.

During the meeting, the Collector emphasised the need to accelerate the land acquisition process for MIG (Middle-Income Group) housing layouts across various regions of the district. He instructed field-level officials to inspect the pending works and take immediate action wherever necessary.

He specifically stressed the importance of identifying land that can accommodate essential infrastructure for people to move into newly-constructed houses comfortably.

The Collector also directed officials to initiate layout development activities in key regions of the erstwhile district, including Penukonda, Dharmavaram, Madakasira, Gooty, Kuderu, Koduru, and Kandukuru.

He reviewed the progress of development activities, engineering works and land acquisitions - both public and private - through relevant departmental officers. Transparency must be ensured in the allocation of plots, he added.

Collector Sharma instructed officials to focus on quality land near urban centres suitable for development. He also urged the preparation of well-planned layouts with essential infrastructure such as roads, drainage and other civic amenities.

He assured officials that if they encounter any obstacles in executing the works, they should report them immediately for timely resolution and support from the district administration.

AHUDA secretary Ramakrishna Reddy, planning officer Ishaq, Executive Engineer Dushyant and JPO Harish were among those who attended the meeting.