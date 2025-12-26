‘Bad Girlz’ team celebrates film’s success

Director Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi’s youthful entertainer Bad Girlz is enjoying a successful theatrical run, with positive word-of-mouth translating into increased footfalls across centres. Backed by Prashvitha Entertainment, Neeli Neeli Aakasam Creations, and NVL Creations, the film features Anchal Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Roshini, Yashna, Rohan Surya, and Moin in key roles.

Encouraged by the audience response, producers Sasidhar Nalla, Emmadi Soma Narsaiah, Ramisetti Rambabu, and Ravula Ramesh have announced the addition of extra shows and screens to meet rising demand. Several theatres have reportedly requested more shows as occupancy levels continue to improve despite stiff competition from bigger releases.

Speaking about the film’s success, director Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi said that while Bad Girlz may be short in duration, it is rich in content. He credited music composer Anup Rubens and lyricist Chandrabose as major strengths, stating that their contribution elevated the emotional and entertainment value. Drawing comparisons with cult youth entertainers like Jathi Ratnalu and MAD, he described Bad Girlz as a female-led fun ride made with honesty and heart.

Producers echoed similar sentiments, thanking audiences for turning a small film into a notable success. Ramisetti Rambabu highlighted that belief in strong content helped the team release the film confidently amid competition, while Sasidhar Nalla said the overwhelming response from theatres has been encouraging.

Actors from the film, including Rohan Surya, Payal Chengappa, Roshini, and Moin, expressed gratitude for the audience’s love, calling the film emotionally engaging and family-friendly in the second half.

Music director Anup Rubens and editor Bontala Nageswara Reddy also expressed happiness over the film’s reception, urging continued media and audience support as Bad Girlz expands its theatrical presence.