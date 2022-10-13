Speed up Ramayapatnam port works: Spl CS Karikal Valaven

Nellore: Special Chief Secretary to the Government (Industries & Commerce) R Karikal Valaven informed that the government is taking all measures for payment of compensation to the farmers, who handed over their lands for the construction of Ramayapatnam Port.

Holding a review meeting with senior officials at the Sub Collector's office in Kandukuru on Thursday, he said that he had discussed R&R, basic amenities, land acquisition and other issues with the District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu.

He stated that he conducted review on the land acquisition and R&R package issues in Mondivaripalem, Ravulavaripalem, Karlapalem and Salipet, which are falling under port area. Karikal Valaven also interacted with the villagers of Mondivaripalem and Ravulavaripalem on their problems and asked the officials to speed up the process as part of the first phase of port works.

He said they were taking steps for opening industrial units close to the port. Local legislator M Mahidhar Reddy explained the problems of the port oustees and asked him to clear them.

The special Chief Secretary informed that the port provides direct employment to 23,000 people and indirect employment for 50,000 and 75 percent posts in industries would be reserved for the local people.