Speed up survey works: Commissioner to officials

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya has directed officials to speed up NAKSHA (survey) works and resolve public complaints effectively. In a video-conference review meeting held here on Tuesday, the commissioner discussed progress on the NAKSHA programme, public grievances, and development works. All department heads and secretariat in-charges attended.

Mourya explained that NAKSHA is a joint initiative by central and state governments to accurately mark boundaries of government and private properties through surveys. Pilot projects are complete, and similar surveys are underway in the city for all properties. Despite training and equipment provided, she questioned delays and urged faster action.

She called on the public to cooperate by sharing property documents and boundary details with survey teams. This will permanently resolve disputes and create accurate records. Officials must visit sites to address complaints and explain unresolved issues directly to complainants.

Mourya also ordered better cleanliness drives, quality-focused completion of ward development projects, quick processing of BPS and LRS applications, staff availability at secretariats, tax collection, and revenue recovery.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, MEs Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh, DCP Khan, RO Sethu Madhav, Ravi were present.