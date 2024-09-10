  • Menu
Speedy action assured to PGRS petitioners

Ongole: The Prakasam district police assured the petitioners at the Public Grievance Redressal System conducted at the district police office that their complaints would be resolved in a speedy manner and permissible action would be taken to provide justice to them.

Following the orders of SP AR Damodar, additional SP, crime, SV Sridhar Rao and additional SP admin K Nageswara Rao conducted the PGRS on Monday. They received 68 petitions from the complainants, interacted with them to get more details, and assured speedy action but within the legal boundaries. Most of the petitioners complained about domestic violence, fraud in the name of employment, land disputes and others.

Ongole taluk CI K Ajay Kumar, panel advocate B V Sivaramakrishna, PGRS SIs Raziya Sultana, Prabhakar Reddy and others participated in the programme.

