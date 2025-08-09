Spiritual concert captivates advocates

VIJAYAWADA: The Bezwada Bar Association hosted a spiritual concert by renowned singer Varalakshmi Narayanam, an event aimed at providing a serene experience for its members.

Speaking at the event, Association president AK Basha highlighted the high-stress environment faced by lawyers. He emphasised that such programmes promote spiritual contemplation and mental peace. Basha extended his gratitude to Varalakshmi Narayanam for her performance and felicitated her for her contribution.

The chief guest, ACB Court Judge P Bhaskara Rao, expressed his delight at the performance. He remarked that in an era where spiritual and musical traditions are fading, Varalakshmi Narayanam’s concert was a welcome and joyous occasion for the people of Vijayawada. Bhaskara Rao honoured her and publicly proposed that she be awarded the Padma Shri for her artistic and spiritual contributions.

Chalasani Ajay Kumar, member of the AP Bar Council, who attended the event, praised the singer, noting that her more than 5,000 concerts in 108 temples made her performance at the Bezwada Bar Association -a temple for lawyers - a special and fortunate event for its members.

During the programme, former Bar Association president V Hazrathayya Gupta addressed the gathering and felicitated senior advocate Chidella Nageswara Rao. The event was a grand success, with active participation from vice-president Pilla Srinivas Rao, Joint Secretary G Varahalakshmi, the governing body, and numerous senior and junior advocates.

The audience was captivated by Varalakshmi Narayanam’s rendition of Annamayya Keerthanalu,which left the members of the Bezwada Bar Association spellbound.