Spiritual procession of 150 kg gold plated Sri Rama Yantra begins in Tirupati

Tirupati: A grand spiritual procession is set to take place with the 150 kg gold-plated Sri Rama Yantra, modelled after an ancient and unique yantra found only in Kanchipuram. The 70th Peetadhipathi of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy revealed these details in Tirupati on Sunday. This meticulously crafted yantra, embossed with various mantras dedicated to Lord Rama and other deities, is a singular artefact symbolising divine blessings and tradition.

The yantra commenced its 2,000-km journey from Tirupati on Sunday, which was inaugurated by Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy and TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam, will reach Ayodhya on November 16, traversing five states. The flagging-off ceremony took place at Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Maha Paduka Mandapam in the city. From there, the yantra will be transported in a grand rath yatra, symbolising a sacred bond between the southern and northern spiritual landscapes of India.

Upon reaching Ayodhya, the Chinmaya Seva Trust, under the blessings of Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati and in collaboration with the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, will organise a monumental event, the Sri Maha Narayana Divya Rudra Sahita Satha Sahasra Chandi Vishwa Shanti Maha Yagam in which more than 1,200 vedic pundits will take part.

This 45-day ritual, beginning November 18 will conclude on January 1, 2025 will take place at Karsevakpuram, where the revered yantra will serve as the focal point within the yagashala, guiding the Vedic rituals conducted in its presence. TTD’s Annamacharya Project Director A Vibheeshana Sarma, BJP state spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy and others were present.