Spl action plan mooted for settling land rows among govt depts

Tadepalli: The state government is implementing a special action plan to resolve land disputes between various departments without leading to legal complications, said special chief secretary for revenue R P Sisodia and director general of the Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institution.

Sisodia conducted a high-level review at the State Disaster Management Authority office here on Tuesday, focusing on resolving land disputes between the forest and revenue departments.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from the revenue, survey settlement, forest, and Maritime Board, was coordinated by chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA) Jayalakshmi.

Sisodia emphasised that field visits by senior officials to assess the ground reality are crucial for resolving border disputes. He urged authorities to take swift decisions to settle land conflicts that are hindering government development projects.

The meeting discussed the transfer of 408.67 acre government land in Rajapuram village, Mulapeta of Santabommali mandal in Srikakulam district to the AP Maritime Board. The committee approved a proposal for constructing the Mulapeta Greenfield Port in Survey Nos. 299, 304, and 305.

Sisodia instructed the CCLA to work towards resolving disputes between the forest and revenue departments regarding this land. Since a portion of the requested land is categorised as forest land, alternative land allotment for the forest department needs special attention.

A dispute over 502.12 acre land in Survey No. 303/1 in Amancherla of Nellore Rural mandal between APIIC (Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) and the forest department was also discussed. Since the issue is linked to ongoing legal proceedings the meeting concluded that further clarity and legal consultation were necessary before making a decision.

A long-standing border dispute involving 365.66 acres in Brahmanapalli and Shakunala villages, Orvakal mandal in Kurnool district was also reviewed. The boundary between a mining reserve forest and a proposed green energy project site remains unclear. To resolve the issue, Sisodia ordered a joint re-survey by the revenue and the forest departments. He instructed the district collectors to thoroughly study the records, conduct a field survey and submit a report to the CCLA.

Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden Ajay Kumar Naik, additional director of survey settlement Govind Rao, Kurnool district collector Ranjith Basha, Srikakulam district collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, and joint collector of Nellore K Karthik along with other senior officials from the revenue, forest, and Maritime Board attended the meeting.