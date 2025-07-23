  • Menu
Spl CS worships Veerabhadra Swamy

Lepakshi: Special Chief Secretary for Tourism and Culture Ajay Jain accompanied by Sri Sathya Sai District Collector T S Chetan, visited the revered Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple in Lepakshi.

The dignitaries were warmly welcomed by temple priests amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

During the visit, Ajay Jain and Collector Chetan performed special prayers and participated in a ceremonial Archana. The priests offered them Teertha Prasadam, Vedic blessings and mementoes to mark the occasion.

A temple guide explained the historical and architectural significance of the ancient shrine. Tehsildar Soujanya Lakshmi, tourism manager Pratap Reddy and other officials were also present during the visit.

