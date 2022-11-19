SPMVV, Climate Action Academy sign MoU

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) entered into a memorandum of understanding with Climate Action Academy of CREST Foundation, Hyderabad on Friday. The pact was signed by the officials of both the institutions. Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna said that the purpose of MoU is to establish a formal affiliation for the purpose of enhancing relationship between the institutions through promotion of academic exchange programmes and other cooperative activities and assistance in areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Joint research, joint certificate courses / credit based courses with the involvement of CREST & SPMVV faculty, internship opportunities / internal assessment works to students as part of their regular course work, awareness programmes by both the institutes involving the programmes related to Environmental Sciences, Sustainability Approaches, Climate Science, Environmental Justice and Climate Justice etc., Development & organisation of joint academic symposiums, conferences, workshops, seminars & webinars, and meetings are part of this MoU. It collaborates to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by adopting the villages and communities through collective programmes and activities by the year 2030.

It helps raise the awareness of 'Save Humans-Save Planet' by inculcating sustainable lifestyles. To offer academic programmes on MS Environmental Stewardship & MS Sustainable Communities and any other courses required by the university through Climate Action Academy of CREST foundation.