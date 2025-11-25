SPMVV hosts training on effective helping skills

Tirupati: The department of Social Work and Clinical Psychology in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) conducted a one-day training programme on ‘Building Effective Helping Skills’ – awareness programme for future practitioners, on Monday. The workshop, held with support from PM–Usha Soft Component 34, aimed to strengthen counselling competencies among students.

Ramya, a trainer from SRK Technologies, served as Resource Person. She provided hands-on training in core counselling skills, including empathy, active listening and observation. Through group activities, role plays and interactive exercises, participants gained practical exposure to essential helping techniques.

Heads of Social Work and Clinical Psychology Prof K Anuradha and Prof N Rajini respectively took the lead in conducting the programme. Faculty members from both departments, including Prof Lalitha Kumari, Dr Malleshwam, Dr Vajeeha Bhanu, Dr Batheema and others took part.