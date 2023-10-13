SPMVV prof gets international research project

Tirupati: Professor John Sushma, Department of Biotechnology, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), was granted an international research project on ‘Anti-diabetic activity of Eclipta prostrata based magnesium oxide nanoparticle and their mode of action on streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats'’. This project will help to develop the field of diabetic research and treatment at global level.