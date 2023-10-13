Live
- 9 govt polytechnics in state get NBA recognition
- Jagan Mohan Reddy fully deserved for the name Psycho says Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju
- Will contest election against KCR: Eatala
- Sasan Gir Safari in Gujarat set to open from Oct 16 with upgraded vehicles
- Political advertisements under EC scanner
- KSRTC to ply 350 more buses for Dasara
- Rajasthan polls: BJP leaders on ground to assuage those denied tickets
- PL Report: EcoFlash - A Dance of Optimism Amidst Softening Inflation and Robust Industrial Growth
- PL Stock Report: HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFCAMC IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update - Higher equity share drove better yields - BUY
- Chandrababu Naidu approaches SC against High Court order refusing anticipatory bail
SPMVV prof gets international research project
Tirupati: Professor John Sushma, Department of Biotechnology, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), was granted an international research project on ‘Anti-diabetic activity of Eclipta prostrata based magnesium oxide nanoparticle and their mode of action on streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats'’. This project will help to develop the field of diabetic research and treatment at global level.
