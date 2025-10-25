SPMVV signs MoU with SNDT women’s varsity

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai (both PM Usha Meru Universities) to promote academic and research collaboration between the two premier women’s universities in India.

The MoU was signed during a two-day International Conference on Multidisciplinary Research in Health Care held on October 23 and 24, 2025, organised by the College of Nursing, SPMVV. The event brought together experts, researchers, academicians, and health professionals from diverse fields to discuss innovations, challenges, and research trends in healthcare.

Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma, Registrar Prof N Rajani along with others took part in the conference which covered a wide range of topics, including public health, nursing, medical sciences, pharmacy, physiotherapy, allied health sciences, social sciences, and technology. Several research papers were presented during the scientific sessions, offering a dynamic platform for sharing knowledge and building research partnerships.