SPMVV students win bronze medals in Taekwondo championship
Highlights
Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) students excelled in Taekwondo championship-2023 open national competitions, organised by Karnataka Grand Bricks Club in Bengaluru.
SPMVV Law students N Divya Pooja won bronze medal in under 45 weight category, while V Pooja won bronze medal in under 57 weight category. T Lavanya Kumari also won bronze medal in the under 62 weight category.
Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharati, Register Prof N Rajini and Head of the department of Physical Education Dr G Sara Sarojini felicitated the students on Thursday.
