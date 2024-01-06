SPMVV V-C Bharathi takes part in South Zone VCs meet

Tirupati: University Grants Commission and AP State Tribal University jointly organised the South Zone Vice-Chancellors conference at Sastra University, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. An invitation was sent to Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Vice-Chancellor Acharya D Bharathi to act as the lead chairperson at this conference. The main objective of this conference is the implementation of New Education Policy 2020. In this programme, a discussion was held on the strategies to be followed on various topics such as multidisciplinary & holistic education, digital empowerment, skill development, research and innovation etc.. SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Acharya D Bharathi spoke on the topic of ‘Governance and Autonomy.’ The chief guests for this programme are UGC Chairman Acharya M Jagadish Kumar and National Council for Vocational Education and Training Chairman Dr N S Kalsi.

UGC Chairman Acharya Jagadish Kumar held a meeting with the representatives of various universities who participated in the conference on the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020. Representatives from various universities have taken part in the conference.