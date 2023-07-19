SPMVV V-C held discussions on MoUs at national conference

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi said the conference has multi-fold objectives like sensitising top-level women academic leaders towards reforms and challenges in higher education, to enable women academic leaders to focus on globalisation of higher education and to skill the women workforce to create Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

She participated in the first national women Vice-Chancellors’ conference on promoting women leadership in higher education organised by Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and hosted By IILM University, Gurugram, Haryana on July 17 and 18.

She had discussions with delegates of USA, Australia to have functional MOUs, for the collaborations on research, academics, faculty exchange etc.

The two-day conference witnessed several guests including former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Kiran Bedi, president of AIU Prof GD Sharma among

others. The conference addressed many key issues related to Gender Equity and inclusivity in Higher Education, Roles and contribution of women in promoting Higher Education etc.