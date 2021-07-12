Sports body demands amenities for athletes

Vizianagaram: AP Olympic Association general secretary RK Purushotham demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government encourage the sportspersons and provide basic amenities to attract the youth towards sports and games.

Speaking to the media after the association general body meeting held here on Sunday, Purushotham appealed the government to host national games and other sports events in the state to encourage the youth. He said that there is a need to set up a sports school for every three districts and provide coaching with experienced trainers and coaches. He added that the association is supporting the sportspersons who selected for the Olympics from the state.

Purushotham alleged that Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh is taking all the decision without consulting any association. The sports associations in the state are working for the development of sports and to encourage the athletes but in favour of any political party, he added.

Vice presidents of the association B Venkat Ramayya, S Padmanabhan, district president G Ayyalu and others participated in the programme.