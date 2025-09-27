Sports help students excel in studies

Rajamahendravaram: The District Tennis Tournament organised by the Alumni Association of the Government Autonomous (Arts) College, commenced on Friday at Rajahmundry Tennis Club within the college premises.

College Principal Dr Ramachandra RK inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion, he assured that the college administration would extend its full cooperation for any tournament organised on the campus. He commended the Alumni Association for creating a platform to encourage young athletes between the ages of 10 and 16. “Sports provide students with mental and physical refreshment, which in turn helps improve their concentration on academics,” he remarked. He advised the participants that winning and losing are common in any game, and that players who face defeat should not be disheartened but should learn from it to strive for future victories. He also urged parents to recognise and encourage their children’s interest in sports.

Mulla Madhav, President of the Alumni Association, stated that the association organises this tournament annually to further promote the game of tennis. He expressed his gratitude to Principal Ramachandra for his support in conducting the event. “Tournaments like these are instrumental in bringing out the hidden sporting talents of students,” he said, also praising the excellent training provided by Coach Prakash.

The inaugural programme was attended by the Alumni Association’s General Secretary Gadde Sudhakar, committee members, and Coach Prakash.