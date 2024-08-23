  • Menu
Sports meet concludes at Sainik School

Sainik School Korukonda declared the overall champion in the All-India Sanik Schools Intra Group Sports and Cultural Meet-Group F

Korukonda (Vizianagaram): The Intra Group Sports and Cultural Meet for Group F, hosted at Sainik School Korukonda, concluded on Thursday. Cadets from Sainik Schools of Ambikapur, Bhubaneswar and Sambalpurshowcased sportsmanship and cultural excellence over the past week. Sainik School Korukonda was declared the overall champion in the All-India Sanik Schools Intra Group Sports and Cultural Meet-Group F.

Group Captain SS Shastri, principal of Sainik School Korukonda, appreciated the cadets for their performance delivered in the programme. He said that sportsmeets help the students to show their skills and talents infront of several guests. The skills will bring them good recognition.

The principal appreciated the participating schools for their spirited involvement in the meet. He congratulated them on their achievements and extended his best wishes

Vice-principal Wing Commander Kiran V, administrative officer Lt Commander Abilash Balachandran and others attended the programme.

