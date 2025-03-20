  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sports meet for MLAs, MLCs concludes

Sports meet for MLAs, MLCs concludes
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Sports meet conducted for the MLAs and MLCs for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday ended at the IGMC stadium with the participation of...

Vijayawada: Sports meet conducted for the MLAs and MLCs for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday ended at the IGMC stadium with the participation of legislators in a joyful mood and exhibition their sporting skills.

The MLAs and MLCs joyfully participated in cricket, badminton, running, volleyball, tug of war, musical chairs, kabaddi, caroms, shot put, badminton and other games.

Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu inaugurated the two days sports meet on Tuesday. The prize distribution programme will be held at Berm Park on Thursday evening. Besides, cultural programmes will be held at the venue. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will take part as the chief guest. Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh made the arrangements.

The sports competitions provided a joyful time for the Ministers, Speaker, MLAs and MLCs. Hundreds of activists of NDA and supporters visited the venue and cheered their leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick