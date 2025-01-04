Live
Sports meet held for visually impaired
The Differently-abled, Hijras, and Old-aged welfare department in the Prakasam district or-ganised a special sports meet for visually impaired individuals from the Prakasam and Bapatla districts, in Ongole on Friday.
The district collector A Thameem Ansariya inaugurated the sports meet for the visually impaired at the DRRM Government High School in Santhapet, as part of Louis Braille’s birth anniversary celebrations.
The organising committee included District School Games Secretary Mohammed Hajira Begum and Physical Education Teachers, with G Archana serving as the event coordinator.
Key district officials including ZP CEO Chiranjeevi, MEPMA and DRDA Project Director T Ravi Kumar, and executives from various welfare departments attended.