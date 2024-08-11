‘Sports Stadium will be ready by Pushkaralu’

Rajamahendravaram : State Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh inaugurated friendly cricket tournament for revenue, police, and municipal corporation employees held at the police ground here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed the plans to construct a sports stadium in Rajamahendravaram by the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu. The minister said that this ambitious project will be carried out with the support of local MLAs and the district collector.

He said that plans are underway to introduce eco-tourism and other development programmes.

He said sports play a crucial role in helping employees relieve work-related stress and encouraged youth to engage in constructive social activities and maintain a disciplined lifestyle.

He appreciated the organisers of the tournament, recalling that many athletesfrom Rajahmundry have achieved national recognition and brought pride to the state.

DSP L Chenchi Reddy said that the collector and SP decided to host such events to promote camaraderie among employees. Officials and staff from the respective departments participated in the tournament.