Sports the best stress buster for cops: SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy

Kurnool: The three days of Police Sports and Games Meet-2021 started on a colorful note at the police parade grounds here on Monday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudheer Kumar Reddy officially launched the Sports meet. After inaugurating the Sports meet, the SP played volleyball and kabaddi for a while to encourage the players.

Addressing the gathering, the SP said that the sports would be very useful to maintain physical fitness and mentally sound. Stating that the police personnel would face severe stress while discharging duties, the SP called upon the cops to participate actively in the event to overcome the daily stress and strain. He said the police personnel from six divisions across the district and the cops from Armed Reserve (AR) were also participating in the event. The winners in the games would be sent to participate in State-level sports and games meet, said the SP.

Sudheer Kumar also called upon the district police personnel to exhibit their excellent performance at the State level and bring name and fame to the district. On the starting day of three-day sports and games meet, 800 meters, 400meters running, volleyball and kabaddi were organised. Prior to starting of event, the police personnel conducted a parade and released colourful balloons into the air.



Armed Forces Additional SP G Nagababu, DSPs Maheshwar Reddy, Venkatadri, Venkatramaiah, Ramana, Rajendra, Ramanji Naik, Yugandhar Babu, Vinod Kumar, Srinivas Reddy, Mahaboob Basha, Chidananda Reddy, Shruti, Srinivasulu, Iliyaz Basha, Ravindra Reddy, Circle Inspector and Reserve Inspectors participated in the programme.