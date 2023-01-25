Spread awareness among youth on road safety: Vice-Chancellor Prof G Ranga Janardhana

Anantapur: As a part of observance of ongoing Road Safety Week, the JNTUA and the RTO department have jointly organised a roundtable on 'Road Safety and black spots' at the JNTUA conference hall here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof G Ranga Janardhana.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ranga Janardhana emphasised the need for creating awareness among the youth and college students on road safety and proper road sense. Deputy Transport Commissioner N Sivarama Prasad identified 39 black spots in and around the town which are known to be accident zones. RTO Suresh Naidu has opined that over speeding is the cause of many of road accidents.

He expressed concern at the number of fatalities being reported in the road accidents in our country and in the State. Prof P R Bhanu Murthy has discussed elaborately about the role of junctions, islands, road markings and the need for concerted effort by the stakeholders like engineering department, police department and the road transport department to enhance the safety of roads.

Many other speakers including Rector Prof M Vijaya Kumar, Registrar Prof C Sashidhar, Transport department officials M V Ramana Reddy, K Athika, Venkatesh Naik (police department) and university officials Prof B Chandra Mohana Reddy, PRO Dr M Rama Sekhara Reddy, insurance company officials Nalinikanth, Yerriswamy, Venkatesh and others participated in the programme.­­