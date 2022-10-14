Spurt in rice price worries common man

Vijayawada (NTR District): Taking advantage of the GST levied by the Union government on rice, traders, rice agents and others have increased the rice price burdening the common people. The prices of sunflower oil and onions also increased due to war in Ukraine and floods in many parts of India.

The Union government has brought the rice under the taxable product. Consequently, traders have increased the rice price from Rs 5 to Rs 8 a kg in recent weeks. Normally buyers will purchase 25 kg rice bags. 25-kg rice bag of reputed brand was sold between Rs 1,220 and Rs 1,250 till recently. After GST was levied on rice, traders have changed 25 kg bag to 26 kg and selling for nearly Rs 1,400. Only one kg was added but the price has gone up between Rs 150 to Rs 200 per bag.

The traders said that tax will be less if the rice bag is 26 kgs instead of 25 kg. Traders and millers are also planning to sell 30 kg rice bags in near future stating that tax will come down further. Most traders do not know tax system and unable to explain to buyers as to why rice price increased suddenly. Confusion prevailed in retail market on why the rice price suddenly increased and each kg rice price increased between Rs 5 to Rs 8.

Thousands of retail traders and supermarkets will buy rice from wholesalers through rice agents or middlemen. Rice agents visit retail shops and take orders for rice and will supply it from rice millers.

Interestingly, most retail traders do not know the exact reason why the rice price increased suddenly. A trader suspected black marketing of rice in the State.

Sona Masuri variety sold at Rs 50 to Rs 52 kg, Kurnool Sona at Rs 52 to Rs 56 kg and BPT variety at Rs 50 Rs 54. Rice price varies from shop to shop.

Common people face problem to buy 30 kg bag because they have to pay not less than Rs 1,500 per bag. Till recently before the GST levied on rice, the buyers spent Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,250 for rice bag. Now, they have to spend about Rs 1,500 per bag.

Due to incessant rains in parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and other areas, onion price suddenly increased from Rs 25 to Rs 35 a kg in retail market. Sunflower oil price is also increased by Rs 10 per one kg packet in retail market since Thursday. One kg packet was sold for Rs 155 on Wednesday and increased to Rs 165 on Thursday. As Russia- Ukraine war intensified, the traders increased sunflower price and selling at Rs 165.