T’gana eyes another windfall as CM to leave for Davos on Jan 19

Hyderabad: An official State delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, will leave for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting on January 19. During the six-day visit, the Chief Minister will attend the global conclave and meet globally acclaimed industrialists at the Telangana pavilion that will be put up by the state government.

‘The Telangana Rising -2047’ vision document that was released recently will be showcased at the WEF. The IT and industry departments are working on explaining the vision document to the global investors who will be at Davos,” said an official.

Official sources said that from Switzerland, Revanth Reddy will proceed to the United States, where he will hold business meetings with leading IT and manufacturing companies. The official delegation would also meet representatives from pharma, green energy, data centres and logistic companies and invite them to invest in Telangana.

It may be recalled that during the 2025 Davos meeting, Telangana signed MoUs with several companies, which have proposed to invest Rs 1,78,950 crore, overall, which can, in turn, create 49, 550 jobs in the state. The biggest individual proposed investments include Rs 60,000 crore from Amazon Web Services (AWS) followed by Rs 45,500 crore from Sun Petrochemicals and Rs 15,000 crore each from Tillman Global Holdings and Megha Engineering.

The authorities said that the government is hoping for over Rs two lakh crore investments during WEF-2026, with the lion’s share coming from green energy and pharma segments.