  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Kavitha’s Resignation as MLC Accepted by Council Chairman

  • Created On:  7 Jan 2026 7:13 AM IST
Kavitha’s Resignation as MLC Accepted by Council Chairman
X

The Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Tuesday accepted the resignation of MLC K Kavitha.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Tuesday accepted the resignation of MLC K Kavitha.

Kavitha had tendered resignation after speaking in the Council on Monday. Kavitha was member of Council from Nizamabad local bodies constituency.

Legislative Secretary issued notification on acceptance of resignation on Tuesday.

Kavitha was MLC since 2021.

Kavita resigned from the post of MLC from BRS party on September 3.

Tags

K KavithaTelangana Legislative CouncilMLC resignationBRS partyNizamabad constituency
Next Story

Crime

More
Share it
X