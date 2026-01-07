Kavitha’s Resignation as MLC Accepted by Council Chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Tuesday accepted the resignation of MLC K Kavitha.

Kavitha had tendered resignation after speaking in the Council on Monday. Kavitha was member of Council from Nizamabad local bodies constituency.

Legislative Secretary issued notification on acceptance of resignation on Tuesday.

Kavitha was MLC since 2021.

Kavita resigned from the post of MLC from BRS party on September 3.