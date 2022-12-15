Sramadan Colony residents stage dharna for resolving water woes

Nandyal: Residents of Sramadan colony in Nandyal town alleged that the officials are turning a blind eye to address the drinking water problem in the colony. Demanding to supply drinking water regularly, the residents of colony on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the village ward secretariat. According to information, the residents were not getting water at least once in a week.

If the water supplied once in a week, it would be hardly an hour. The residents were spending sleepless nights as officials sometimes supplying water in odd hours. Though the issue was taken to the notice of the concerned department officials, no initiatives have been taken till date. The residents urge the government officials and the leaders concerned to address the problem being faced by the residents permanently.

The residents also demanded the officials to supply adequate water at least once in two days. If the problem is not addressed, then they would be forced to stage a protest in front of the collector's office besides intensifying. Later the residents gave a representation to the secretariat staff.