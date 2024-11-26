  • Menu
Sravan vows to strengthen GCC

GCC chairman K Sravan visiting soap unit in Vizianagaram on Monday

Girigan Cooperative Corporation(GCC) chairman K Sravan said that the state government is committed to develop the organisation to support the tribals in many ways.

Vizianagaram: Girigan Cooperative Corporation(GCC) chairman K Sravan said that the state government is committed to develop the organisation to support the tribals in many ways. He said that the GCC manufacturing units are working with utmost commitment and competing with the private organisations in terms of producing quality products.

He visited the soapmaking unit in Vizianagaram on Monday and interacted with the workers. He enquired how the unit is producing the soaps and the details of machinery, equipment available here.

The staff explained to the chairman the problems they are facing during their duties as they are using outdated machinery which is less productive. They appealed to the chairman to upgrade the soapmaking unit with sophisticated equipment to make better quality soaps from here. He assured that he would discuss these issues with Chief Minister NChandrababu Naidu and sort out them. The outsourced staff appealed to him to solve their service issues.

