Sri City hails decision to reopen industrial units

Tirupati: The Sri City industrial community hailed the decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for permitting industries to reopen, outside the containment areas in the state. The CEOs of the industrial units consider this as a 'timely step' to ease the present economic crisis, to certain extent.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sanna Reddy thanked both state and central governments for their keenness in taking steps for resuming economic activity in the state to strike the balance between 'life and livelihood'.

Responding to the Government's decision, around 100 industrial units in Sri City have geared up to restart the works by following the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs). It may be noted that industries are permitted to deploy only those staff residing outside the containment clusters.