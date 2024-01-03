Sri City MD lauds ISRO for grand success of PSLV-C58 Mission

Tirupati: Following the exhilarating launch of XPoSat and 10n other cutting-edge payloads aboard PSLV-C58 on Monday, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director of Sri City, congratulated Dr S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, and Rajarajan, Director of SDSC SHAR, for the mission’s resounding success.

Witnessing the historic event from the Mission Control Centre (MCC), Dr Sannareddy lauded the unwavering dedication of ‘Team ISRO’, whose expertise has cemented India’s position as a frontrunner in space technology. Briefing Sri City’s rapid advancements, Dr Sannareddy invited Dr Somanath to witness their latest development initiatives firsthand and interact with the CEOs of the industries contributing to ISRO.

Dr Somanath, warmly acknowledging the invitation and recalling his previous visit in May 2019 to take part in the cryogenic tank handover ceremony at VRV (Chart Group), expressed appreciation for the crucial contributions of some of the Sri City-based companies.

The following Sri City-based units, viz., VRV (Chart Group), Rotolok, Val-Met Engineering, NovaAir, and Siddartha Logistics, have been participating in different ISRO projects, including the Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions, through supplies and services. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for Sri City, propelling its industrial units to the forefront and contributing to the success of India’s space mission goals. The synergistic partnership between Sri City’s cutting-edge infrastructure and ISRO’s technological prowess will further propel India to even greater heights in the future.