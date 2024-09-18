Sri City police hold workers’ awareness programme

Sri City: Sri City police department held an awareness programme on Monday at Vermeiren India Rehab Pvt. Ltd., to educate workers on various issues including cybercrime, road accidents, women’s safety and crime prevention. The initiative aimed to empower workers with the knowledge and precautions necessary to protect themselves from common threats.

Deputy Superintendent of Police GVS Paideswara Rao and Circle Inspector BV Srinivasulu, highlighted the increasing tactics of cybercriminals who exploit people through fraudulent job offers, loans and lottery schemes often targeting them through phone calls and social media.

Workers were urged to remain cautious, avoid responding to messages or links from unknown sources and immediately report suspicious activities to the police.

The police stressed the importance of road safety, particularly for two-wheeler riders. The safety of women workers was another focal point of the session. Police officials discussed precautions that women should take while commuting to and from industries, especially at bus stops and while waiting for vehicles.

The police also advised management of the industrial units to install CCTV cameras and implement additional safety measures to ensure a secure environment for female employees. The programme saw participation from sub-inspector Hariprasad, Sri City security chief Y Ramesh and others.