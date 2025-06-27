Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra begins today

Vijayawada: ISKCON Vijayawada’s Sri Jagannath Swamy Rath Yatra Maha Mahotsavam, known as the largest Rath Yatra in South India will be held from June 27 to 29, said ISKCON Mandir President Chakradharidas. The programme will begin at 1 pm on Friday with Rath Puja and will proceed with great pomp and grandeur amidst cultural programmes by local and foreign artistes and chanting of Harinama by devotees. Rath Yatra Mela Mahotsavam will be organised every day from 5 pm on an area of 3.5 acres in a most magnificent and heart-touching way.

This year, a special programme called ‘Sumangali Subhadra’ will be held on June 29. More than 1000 women, including prominent industrialists from Vijayawada and Guntur districts, will come in a procession in 4 bullock carts to offer Sare to Goddess Subhadra. This is the first time in India that a Sare offering programme will be held during a Rath Yatra.

Rath Yatra’s starting point is Sitara Grounds, Bhavanipuram. It will pass via Sitara Grounds, Swathi Theatre Road, Kanakadurga Ammavari Gudi Road, Ratham Centre, Seethamma Vaari Paadadu.

Rath Yatra Mela venue is Seethamma Vaari Paadadu. As many as 108 different types of Naivedya will be offered to Lord Jagannath every day. Prasadam will be distributed to approximately 1.5 lakh people during the Rath Yatra and Rath Yatra Mela. Every day Harinama Kathamrutham, Kirtans and many other special features will be held for the benefit of hundreds of non-local and local devotees.

Chakradharidas said the Chairman, Laila Group of Companies Gokaraju Gangaraju, Head of Sintex Industries Sudhakar Chowdhury, Brahmachari team, Shyam Sundar Das and others participated.