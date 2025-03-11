  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sri Krishna Swamy on float festival

Sri Krishna Swamy on float festival
x
Highlights

Tirumala: On the second day of Tirumala’s Srivari float festival, devotees were blessed by Sri Krishna Swamy and Rukmini Devi as they gracefully...

Tirumala: On the second day of Tirumala’s Srivari float festival, devotees were blessed by Sri Krishna Swamy and Rukmini Devi as they gracefully cir-cled the temple tank on the decorated float on Monday evening.

On the third day of the festival, Sri Malayappa Swamy, accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi, will continue the divine tradition. Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD Board Member Panabaka Lakshmi, and other officials were present for the auspicious event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick