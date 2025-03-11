Live
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
- Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day
- Vizag MP proposes key measures to enhance maritime capabilities
- Cong divided India, now it is dividing Bengaluru city: HD Kumaraswamy on Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024
- HM warns of stern action against offenders in crimes against women
- MEIL Foundation donates two electric buses
Just In
Sri Krishna Swamy on float festival
Highlights
Tirumala: On the second day of Tirumala’s Srivari float festival, devotees were blessed by Sri Krishna Swamy and Rukmini Devi as they gracefully...
Tirumala: On the second day of Tirumala’s Srivari float festival, devotees were blessed by Sri Krishna Swamy and Rukmini Devi as they gracefully cir-cled the temple tank on the decorated float on Monday evening.
On the third day of the festival, Sri Malayappa Swamy, accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi, will continue the divine tradition. Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD Board Member Panabaka Lakshmi, and other officials were present for the auspicious event.
Next Story