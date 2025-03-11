Sri Krishna Swamy on float festival

Tirumala: On the second day of Tirumala’s Srivari float festival, devotees were blessed by Sri Krishna Swamy and Rukmini Devi as they gracefully cir-cled the temple tank on the decorated float on Monday evening.

On the third day of the festival, Sri Malayappa Swamy, accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi, will continue the divine tradition. Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD Board Member Panabaka Lakshmi, and other officials were present for the auspicious event.