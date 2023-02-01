Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam celebrated with great fervor at Antarvedi

Hundreds of devotees witnessed Kalyana Mahotsavam of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi in Sakhinetipalli mandal of Dr. BR. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday at 12.46 am. The rituals associated with the celestial wedding were performed by priests on Tuesday (Early morning on February 1) at Antarvedi. The temple authorities made large scale arrangements for the devotees. Devotees gathered in good numbers to witness the celestial wedding which was organized with much pomp and religious fervor.

Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha swamy decorated with silk clothes and the Kalyanam was performed at exactly at 12.46 am on Wednesday, Tula Lagna, amid Veda mantras and Mela Talam , the traditional music. Endowment Department Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Raju, Temple Assistant Commissioner and Executive Officer V.Satyanarayana Police officials and others supervised the arrangements. The temple authorities have set up a temporary bus shelter at Antarvedi.

BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna and Konaseema District Collectors Himanshu Shukla, Krithika Shukla and other dignitaries participated in the event and offered prayers. Devotees from across the state participated on the occasion with great enthusiasm.