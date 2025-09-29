Sri Rama glides on Hanuman

Tirumala: Hanumanta Vahana Seva is a significant ritual held during the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam on Sixth day at Tirumala.

Sri Malayappa Swamy decked as Sri Kodanda Rama was taken in procession on Hanuman carrier, blessing the devotees along the four mada streets of the temple town on Monday.

This seva symbolizes the inseparable bond between Sri Rama and Hanuman and is regarded as a moment of immense spiritual elevation by the devotees.

Hanuman is considered the foremost among devotees and is revered for his selfless devotion, and service.

This Vahana seva emphasizes the Vedantic teachings and unity between Guru (Rama) and Sishya (Hanuman), highlighting the ideal qualities of devotion and surrender.

The colourful performances by various art groups from all over the country brought spiritual charm to the Hanumanta Vahana Seva.

A total of 26 art groups with 607 artists from 18 different states gave their scintillating performances enthralling devotees.

Traditional dances like Yakshaganam (Navadurga) from Kerala, Pondicherry Folk Dance, Mailattam from Tamil Nadu, and Pinnal Andal Dance from Karnataka captured the culture and diversity of their respective regions.

The traditional dance forms from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and the Chaumayur Banj performances from Delhi showcased the artistic diversity of the North.

The Rauf dance from Jammu and Kashmir and the Ludhi dance from Punjab reflected their lively folk culture while the famous Sambalpudi dance from Orissa and the unique Gautipu dances were a treat to the eyes of devotees.

The Panti dance from Chhattisgarh and the Samachakeva performances from Bihar showcased the traditional style of Central India. The Maibijagoi dance from Manipur touched the hearts with their dance style. Many more performances stood as special attraction impressing devotees.

The devotees thoroughly enjoyed the double treat of both devotion by witnessing Hanumanta Vahanam and elation by enjoying various art forms.

Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, EO AK Singhal, JEO Veerabrahmam and others were also present.