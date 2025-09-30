Sri Rama glides on Hanuman on Day-6

Tirumala: Hanumanta Vahana Seva is a significant ritual held during the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam on sixth day at Tirumala.

Sri Malayappa Swamy decked as Sri Kodanda Rama was taken in procession on Hanuman carrier, blessing the devotees along the four mada streets of the temple town on Monday.

This seva symbolises the inseparable bond between Sri Rama and Hanuman and is regarded as a moment of immense spiritual elevation by the devotees.

Hanuman is considered the foremost among devotees and is revered for his selfless devotion, and service.

This Vahana seva emphasises the Vedantic teachings and unity between Guru (Rama) and Sishya (Hanuman), highlighting the ideal qualities of devotion and surrender. The colourful performances by various art groups from all over the country brought spiritual charm to the Hanumanta Vahana Seva.

A total of 26 art groups with 607 artistes from 18 different states gave their scintillating performances enthralling devotees.

Traditional dances like Yakshaganam (Navadurga) from Kerala, Pondicherry folk dance, Mailattam from Tamil Nadu, and Pinnal Andal dance from Karnataka captured the culture and diversity of their respective regions.

The traditional dance forms from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and the Chaumayur Banj performances from Delhi showcased the artistic diversity of the North. The Rauf dance from Jammu and Kashmir and the Ludhi dance from Punjab reflected their lively folk culture while the famous Sambalpudi dance from Orissa and the unique Gautipu dances were a treat to the eyes of devotees.

The Panti dance from Chhattisgarh and the Samachakeva performances from Bihar showcased the traditional style of Central India. The Maibijagoi dance from Manipur touched the hearts with their dance style. Many more performances stood as special attraction impressing devotees.

The devotees thoroughly enjoyed the double treat of both devotion by witnessing Hanumanta Vahanam and elation by enjoying various art forms.

In the evening the Lord Venkateswara was taken on a procession on Gaja Vahanam in four Mada Streets at Tirumala. In the evening, Sri Malayappa was taken out for a procession on elephant (Gaja) carrier, blessing the devotees along the four mada streets.

Elephant (Gaja) also known as Airaavatha (four-tusked white elephant) carrier of Lord Indra got manifested from ocean during Ksheera-Saagara Mathanam. The vahanam and concept behind is a reminder to everyone that Lord always rescues the true devotees from all sorts of risks and troubles like he did for Gajendra.

The mighty Gaja also happens to be the favourite carrier of Goddess Lakshmi Devi and is a symbol of majesty, royal and riches.

Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, EO AK Singhal, JEO Veerabrahmam and others were also present.