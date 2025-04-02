  • Menu
Sri Rama Navami Asthanam on April 6

Sri Rama Navami Asthanam on April 6
A grand Asthanam will be held at the Tirumala temple on April 6 to celebrate Sri Rama Navami festival.

Tirumala: A grand Asthanam will be held at the Tirumala temple on April 6 to celebrate Sri Rama Navami festival.

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Ram Navami, Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed to the Utsava deities of Sri Rama along with Sri Sita Devi and Sri Lakshmana Swamy at the Ranganayakula Mandapam on Sunday between 9 am and 11 am.

Hanumantha Vahana Seva will be held from 6.30 pm to 8 pm. After that, Sri Ramanavami Asthanam will be observed between 9 pm and 10 pm at Bangaru Vakili. On April 7, between 8 pm and 9 pm, Sri Rama Pattabhisheka Asthanam will be observed.

