Live
- World Autism Awareness Day 2025: Inspiring Quotes to Support and Empower
- Nara Lokesh lays stone for CBG plant in Prakasam district
- Step into Wellness: Inspiring Quotes for National Walking Day 2025
- 13 Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh
- MNREGS significantly contributes to infra devpt in Kurnool
- Census was conducted even during wars: Kharge
- Bulldozer demolition in Prayagraj inhuman, illegal: SC
- Chawla hails Ashwani’s show vs KKR
- Prabhsimran, Iyer shine as PBKS beat LSG by 8 wkts
- Srisailam temple receives Hundi offerings of Rs 6.09 cr
Sri Rama Navami Asthanam on April 6
Highlights
A grand Asthanam will be held at the Tirumala temple on April 6 to celebrate Sri Rama Navami festival.
Tirumala: A grand Asthanam will be held at the Tirumala temple on April 6 to celebrate Sri Rama Navami festival.
On the auspicious occasion of Sri Ram Navami, Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed to the Utsava deities of Sri Rama along with Sri Sita Devi and Sri Lakshmana Swamy at the Ranganayakula Mandapam on Sunday between 9 am and 11 am.
Hanumantha Vahana Seva will be held from 6.30 pm to 8 pm. After that, Sri Ramanavami Asthanam will be observed between 9 pm and 10 pm at Bangaru Vakili. On April 7, between 8 pm and 9 pm, Sri Rama Pattabhisheka Asthanam will be observed.
Next Story