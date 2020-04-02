Sri Rama Navami celebrated in a simple manner at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram

Ramateertham(Vizianagaram): Sri Sitarama Kalyanam is performed in a most simple way at a well-known and historical Ramateertham temple at Nellimarla mandal on Thursday. Due to Corona infection the state government has instructed all the temples to organize the Kalyanam in a simple as possible manner.

The public is not allowed and only the priests have organized the entire program. There are no special programs, no stalls, no Annadanam and no cultural programs during this Srirama navami. The local MLA B.Appalanaidu visited the temple and offered prayers to Lord Sei Rama.

Later he stated that due to the government instructions the festival is concluded in simple way and no public is allowed to take Darsan due to the coronavirus outbreak.