Sri Saraswathi students excel in JEE Mains

Ongole: The students of Sri Saraswathi Educational Institutions, Ongole scored more than 99 percentile in Paper II of the JEE Mains 2024 results announced on Thursday, and achieved district top ranks, informed their chairman AV Ramanareddy.

Speaking to media, Ramanareddy said that students K Gopichand scored 99.59 percentile, K Saikiran scored 99.20 percentile, K Saket Sairam scored 99.16 percentile, S Indrasena Reddy scored 98.70 percentile, and R Chandraviharika scored 98.31 percentile in Paper II of the All India JEE Mains 2024. He also informed that K Saket Sairam scored 99.83 percentile and R Chandraviharika scored 99.60 percentile in the mathematics subject. He said that 13 students scored more than the 90 percentile, 45 students scored more than the 80 percentile, and 120 students scored more than the 70 percentile in Paper II of the JEE Mains 2024.

The institution directors A Ganesh Reddy, A Ganga Sankara Reddy, CEO NV Suresh, deans, principals, teaching, and non-teaching staff were present.