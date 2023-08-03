Live
Sri Sathya Sai district secures 3rd slot in Jagananna Suraksha
Sri Sathya Sai district under the leadership of District Collector P Arun Babu has secured third position in the state in the implementation of Jagananna Suraksha programme.
Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai district under the leadership of District Collector P Arun Babu has secured third position in the state in the implementation of Jagananna Suraksha programme. This achievement reflects the collective efforts put forth by the district administration, officials, and volunteers.
To achieve this, Jagananna Suraksha camps were set up in 544 village ward secretariats, covering 32 mandals across the district. These camps adopted an innovative approach by visiting every household and identifying problems or issues faced by the residents.
The programme which commenced on June 24 involved the dedicated efforts of 38 committees that tirelessly surveyed homes until July 31.
As a result of this comprehensive survey, a staggering 4.88 lakh people were given certificates, reaffirming their eligibility for the welfare schemes. Sri Sathya Sai district’s remarkable achievement of securing the third position in the state, with an impressive 98.16 percent success rate, is a testament to the efficiency and effectiveness of the Jagananna Suraksha programme.